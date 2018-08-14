High flood warning for Chenab River

FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at Chak 23, Darkhana village, on Monday.

The woman and her children were sleeping in their house when suddenly a wall of their house fell on them due to heavy rain. As a result, the woman and her son were killed on the spot while her two daughters sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.

APP adds from SIALKOT: The Met office on Monday issued high flood warning for River Chenab during the next three days. An official told the agency that after heavy monsoon spell, there is medium flood in the river. He said that upstream flow has been recorded as 201,878 cusecs and downstream as 168,278 cusecs in the river at Head Marala. He said that high flood has been recorded in Jammu Tavi River where upstream flow has reached 31,532 cusecs. He said that water level at Munawwar Tavi River is recorded at 8,372 cusecs. He said that Nullah Daik is flowing in medium flood with 16,588 cusecs while remaining Nullahs in the district are flowing in normal position.

Meanwhile, the city received heavy rain, which turned the weather pleasant. According to the Met office, temperature was recorded at 32 degree Celsius. More rain is expected during the next two-three days.

The rainwater was seen standing in various areas including Ramtali, Hakeem Khadam Ali Road, Rangpura, etc. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited different places in the city and monitor the process to drain out rainwater.