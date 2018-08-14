Tue August 14, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2018

Martyrs glorified at Azadi night celebrations in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A band from Punjab stole the show as the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the Independence Movement and war against terrorism were glorified at the Azadi night celebrations on Monday.

Youth, particularly young girls and children attired in white and green dresses, enjoyed the national songs and waved national flags through the event. The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had organised the Azadi Night to mark the 71st Independence Day with zeal and fervour.

A Chinese couple wearing shalwar kamees and holding national flags were the centre of attraction during the event. A group of special persons was also among the participants where the families of the personnel of law-enforcement agencies who had lost their lives in the war against terror were presented souvenirs.

Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch was the chief guest but he could not attend the event due to other engagements. Peshawar Division Commissioner Shahab Ali Shah, PA Director General Israrul Haq, senior police officers and a large number of people from various walks of life were also in attendance. The Nishtar Hall was decorated with white and green colourful balloons in accordance with the Independence Day.

Mother of Captain Meraj Shaheed said that she was proud of the great sacrifice of her son. She said that her son was talented and had received various awards during his training at the Military Training Academy in Kakul, Abbottabad. She said that her son received education at the Cadet College Razmak in North Waziristan.

The woman said that she was sad and happy at the same time. "Being a mother losing a child is a very hard thing to bear but I am proud that my son has rendered the great sacrifice for the better tomorrow of the nation," she said. A rising Pashto, Hindko and Urdu language singer, Sitara Younus, sung national songs and received applause from the audience.

The Sawaal band from Lahore in Punjab that features rock music with Sufi kalam electrified the participants with a famous Dil Dil Pakistan, Hai Jazba Junoon and Sufi songs.

