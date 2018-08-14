Great trade potential exists between Pakistan and Indonesia

There is a great trade potential exists between Pakistan and Indonesia. This was stated by H.E. Mr. Totok Prianamto, The Honorable Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia during his visit to Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI).

The meeting was attended by Office bearers, members Managing Committee of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry, Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Customs Senior Executives and leading industrialists of Bin Qasim Industrial Zone.

The Honorable Consul General was welcomed by the President, BQATI, Mr. Salim Dada, Senior Vice President Mr. Naved Shakoor, Chairman legal and Finance Committee Mr. Shakil Ashfaqand Immediate Past President BQATI Mr. Abdul Rasheed Janmohammed

President BQATI Mr. Salim Dada deliberated on the role of BQATI as a vehicle to facilitate the Trade and Investment. He pointed out that Indonesia and Pakistan which represents almost 40% of the entire Muslim population can work together to develop each others respective Islamic Finance and Halal Industries including Islamic Banking, Halal Tourism, Cosmetic, Food and Beverages, Developing Halal Standards and Compliance enforcements, Halal certifications, etc.

Mr. Abdul Rasheed Janmohammed Immediate Past President while giving presentation emphasized that Port Qasim being the first Industrial port of Pakistan have great potential for the local and foreign investment. Mr. Rasheed Janmohammed briefed that Indonesia Offer Market access to Pakistan on 232 tariff lines on preferential rate.

He said that Pakistan also exporting Rice and to certain extent Wheat to Indonesia and import Coal for our energy needs. However, we see great potential of Rice exports from Pakistan as we have enough production to meet the requirement of Indonesia. We need to streamline export of Rice business so that not only the volume increase but we may have smooth business transactions.***