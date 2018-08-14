Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

August 14, 2018

Great trade potential exists between Pakistan and Indonesia

There is a great trade potential exists between Pakistan and Indonesia.  This was stated by H.E. Mr. Totok Prianamto, The Honorable Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia during his visit to Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI).

The meeting was attended by Office bearers, members Managing Committee of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry, Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Customs Senior Executives and leading industrialists of Bin Qasim Industrial Zone.

The Honorable Consul General was welcomed by the President, BQATI, Mr. Salim Dada, Senior Vice President Mr. Naved Shakoor, Chairman legal and Finance Committee Mr. Shakil Ashfaqand Immediate Past President BQATI Mr. Abdul Rasheed Janmohammed

President BQATI Mr. Salim Dada deliberated on the role of BQATI as a vehicle to facilitate the Trade and Investment. He pointed out that Indonesia and Pakistan which represents almost 40% of the entire Muslim   population can work together to develop each others respective Islamic Finance and Halal Industries including Islamic Banking, Halal Tourism, Cosmetic, Food and Beverages, Developing Halal Standards and Compliance enforcements, Halal certifications, etc.

Mr. Abdul Rasheed Janmohammed Immediate Past President while giving presentation emphasized that Port Qasim being the first Industrial port of Pakistan have great potential for the local and foreign investment. Mr. Rasheed Janmohammed briefed that Indonesia Offer Market access to Pakistan on 232 tariff lines on preferential rate.

He said that Pakistan also exporting Rice and to certain extent Wheat to Indonesia and import Coal for our energy needs. However, we see great potential of Rice exports from Pakistan as we have enough production to meet the requirement of Indonesia. We need to streamline export of Rice business so that not only the volume increase but we may have smooth business transactions.***

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

