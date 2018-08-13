Motorcyclist crushed to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A young motorcyclist was crushed to death by a truck on Grand Trunk road near Pirpiai here on Sunday.
Waqar, riding home from Nowshera on his newly-bought motorbike, was struck by the truck, killing him on the spot. The police arrested the truck driver Irfan, a resident of Pabbi.
