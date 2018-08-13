Man shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR A man was shot dead in a broad daylight in the limits of Sara-e-Saleh Police Station here on Sunday.

Police quoted mother of the deceased Pervezan Bibi, widow of Taj Muhammad, as saying that she her son Mehraj alias Shaka were on way to her native Langriyal village in a car when Gul Faraz, Ashfaq, Afsar Khan and Haneef opened fire on them.

As a result, she said Mehraj, 38, sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene, she added. Police registered the case against the accused and started investigation.