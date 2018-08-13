Naya Pakistani

As Pakistanis we believe criticising the system and government is our national right and duty, without realising, that we first need to keep a check on ourselves. On this Independence Day, let’s vow to stop with the blame game and do the least we can do being a part of this nation.

Let’s promise ourselves that we will not throw garbage on the roads, we will invest in environmental development and will try to help each other. We should vow to not take bribes, follow traffic rules and abide by the laws. These promises may sound unimportant, but as the saying goes “little drops of water make a mighty ocean”. Don’t rely on others to be the Naya Pakistani.

Ajiya Feroz

Karachi