Powerbreakdown follows light rain

Electricity supply to some parts of Karachi was partially affected on Sunday due to an extra high tension line tripping early in the morning after light rain.

The affected areas included Clifton, Defence, Landhi, Korangi, Tariq Road, PECHS, Bahadurabad, Gurumandir, Jamshed Road, Soldier Bazaar, Garden, Saddar, Lines Area, Lyari, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir and Bin Qasim.

According to Khayam Siddiqui, the spokesperson for K-Electric (KE), the power utility’s teams initiated restoration work immediately and electricity supply was restored to most of the affected areas instantly, whereas supply to the rest of the affected areas was restored within a few hours.

“All strategic installations falling in the affected areas were restored on priority basis,” read a statement issued by the power company. “KE regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued customers due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The utility advised its consumers to stay away from broken wires, electric poles and transformers, especially during rainy and windy weather. “KE continues to urge citizens to refrain from using illegal means to obtain electricity.”

The power company requested its customers to inform it of broken wires and register complaints by calling the dedicated number 118. “Queries may also be sent via SMS to 8119 or through the KE’s social media platforms.”

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, after the rain the mercury in the city remains between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius, and the weather is expected to remain breezy and mainly clear for the next two days.