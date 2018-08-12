CEC failed to hold free, fair polls: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terming the alleged rigging in July 25 election a tragedy, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to step down as he had failed to hold free, fair and transparent elections. Speaking at a press conference, he said the opposition parties had rejected the results of the July 25 general elections. He said the result of the elections was changed and sanctity of vote was violated. JUI-F leaders including Ahmad Khan Kamrani, Hafiz Muhammad Shahid and others were also present on the occasion. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also president of the Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), said that massive rigging was committed in the election. He said the narrative of the rigging would be conveyed to each and every citizen of the country as a certain political party was made victorious.“The country came into being in the name of Islam but no measures were taken to enforce Shariah,” he deplored and added that after the worst rigging it would be difficult for the people to call Pakistan a democratic country. “No need to celebrate the so-called ‘Yaum-e-Azadi’in the country where rights of the people are being usurped,” the JUI-F leader alleged. “We are more patriotic and we don’t need the certificate from anyone,” he said and added that he and his supporters were not afraid of fake cases as the party leaders and activists had faced prisons. Freedom of the press had been exposed and no one raised slogans against curbs on the media, the JUI-F leader pointed out. Responding a query, the MMA president said that issues would be raised in Parliament with consensus of all the opposition parties.