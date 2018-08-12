Sun August 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

CM stresses empowerment of youths

LAHORE : Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said the youth act as the growth engine for a country and they make the targets of development attainable with their new thoughts and unique thinking.

In his message on the International Youth Day, Dr Hasan Askari the youth of Pakistan beyond any doubt were competent, intelligent and full of capacities.

He said Pakistan was among the lucky countries whose most of population consisted of the youth. Making the youth empowered in real sense is the need of the hour, he added. The youth of Pakistan have proved their talent at every level and brought good name to the country due to their God-gifted talent. The nation has pinned high hopes on its talented youths, he said.

The interim government has made sincere efforts to resolve the problems of the youth. He said, “We have to shape the future of the youth for the bright future of Pakistan.” He said the government was responsible to provide resources to make the youth empowered. If the youth are given proper guidance and education, they can strengthen the economy, he said.

He said the youth under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in Pakistan Movement. He said it was necessary that the youth were imparted skills according to the market needs.

He said the purpose of marking the International Youth Day was to realise the need for taking steps for utilisation of talent of the youth in the best suitable manner at the national and international level. He said, “Today we have to resolve that we will make effective policy to enhance the talent of the youth.

