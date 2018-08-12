Two bread factories, sweets production unit sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday sealed two bread factories, one sweet production unit and kitchen of a three-star hotel over violation of the rules of food act. The food safety teams under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider have continued crackdown on substandard food businesses in Punjab and dealing iron-handedly with the violators who were not following the PFA’s rules.

According to details, PFA has sealed two famous bread manufacturing factories in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial area over substandard operations. Rafia Haider said that germs-infested flour was being used in the preparation. PFA teams also found an abundance of pests in baking area and rusk section.

She said that both factories were earlier warned to improve the standards and hygiene but they neglected it. She said that PFA would cancel the license of both factories if they fail to improve their system.

Food authority also sealed a sweet production unit in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial area for substandard sweets and poor hygiene conditions.

Besides, a famous three-star hotel’s kitchen, located at Davis Road, was closed over failure to maintain the hygienic working environment in the kitchen. Poor quality ingredients, non-food grade colours and rotten vegetables and fruits were being used in the preparation of food dishes and desserts.