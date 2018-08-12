Students visit Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: A group of Christian students from Peshawar visited Landikotal and the Pak-Afghan border on Saturday.

They reached Landikotal where they were warmly welcomed. The group of around 40 Christians later drove to the last checkpoint, Michini checkpost, where they were received by commandant Khyber Rifles Colonel Farrukh Humayun. Other civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

They were briefed about the historical border with Afghanistan. Col Farrukh Humayun explained the current trade and security situation on the Torkham border.

The official paid tributes to the martyred army, paramilitary troops personnel, Levies and Khassadars who rendered sacrifices and restored peace at the cost of their lives.

He said that people from minorities were safe in the country. He added that the security forces and local residents were supporting minorities and participating in their religious and cultural events.

On the occasion, Christian Students Federation coordinator Giston Jakab thanked the officials and local residents. He said they would jointly celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day along with their Muslim brothers on August 14.