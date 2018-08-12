Students visit Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: To mark the Minorities’ National Day, a group of Christian students from Peshawar visited Landikotal and Pak-Afghan border on Saturday.

They reached Landikotal where they were warmly welcomed. The group of around 40 Christians later drove to the last checkpoint, Michini checkpost, where they were received by commandant Khyber Rifles Colonel Farrukh Humayun. Other civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

They were briefed about the historical border with Afghanistan. Col Farrukh Humayun explained the current trade and security situation on the Torkham border.

The official paid tributes to the martyred army, paramilitary troops personnel, Levies and Khassadars who rendered sacrifices and restored peace at the cost of their lives.