RDA director general directs officials to provide relief to public

Rawalpindi : A meeting to review the progress of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)’s directorates including Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) and Engineering Directorate held in its conference room.

The meeting was chaired by Rana Akbar Hayat, Director General (DG), RDA. Rao Atif Raza, Director (Admn & Finance), Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE, Amir Rasheed, Director Engineer, Ali Imran, Director LU&BC, Shuja Ali, Director Architecture, Anwar Baran, Deputy Director Land Development, Asif Mahmood, Dy Director Admin & Finance and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to draft the agenda items for the next forthcoming authority meeting, regarding the establishment of low cost housing scheme based on land development sharing formula. He also directed staff to provide relief to general public. He said that staff must have complete knowledge about Building and Zoning Regulations and illegal housing schemes.

He directed all employees to work honestly and diligently to redress grievances of common people. He said an honest employee even if it is Naib Qasid is very important for me. He directed MP&TE to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the need to update RDA’s official website and directed to share all information to the general public so that information is easily available to public. He directed to upload details of illegal private and cooperative housing schemes of Rawalpindi that come under RDA at official website. The procedures regarding building plans approval, scheme approval, plot transfer and commercialization was also directed to be uploaded on official website. He also visited One Window Operation Centre (OWOC) of RDA and directed to computerize all record to provide relief to the general public.

He directed all officers and staff of RDA to reach offices timely on daily basis; otherwise strict disciplinary action will be taken against habitual late comers. He is also very enthusiastic on the Nallah Leh and Ring Road project and hopeful for the launch of said projects in near future.

DG RDA also endorsed the proposal of officers that pay packages of RDA employees should be revised as per LDA pattern. Accordingly the instructions were made to Admin & Finance Directorate to put up agenda for the next meeting.