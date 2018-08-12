Sanctions on Turkey

The US and Turkey have long been at loggerheads with each other over several issues including the Syrian war and the Turkish military’s failed coup. Turkey has always been conscious about boosting its economy. On August 10, Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak drafted a new policy of economic development. Soon after, Trump took to Twitter, announcing that the US will accelerate economic tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel products.

Unarguably, Turkey’s currency, the lira, has devalued by 40 percent against the dollar by such economic tariffs since the start of 2018. It is amazing how the US has always followed hard steps against Muslim countries: mayhem in Syria, destruction in Yemen, turbulence in Palestine and so on. Until recently, Iran was the latest country to have been hit by US sanctions. But now, Turkey is going to bear the same brunt, which will affect its economic, political and social setup. It is time Muslim states stood together and fought for themselves.

Wajahat Abro ( Shikarpur )