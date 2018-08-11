‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ preparations in full swing

Islamabad : Preparations are in full swing across the country to mark the Independence Day on Tuesday in a befitting manner, a radio service reported Friday.

According to the report, all major public and private buildings, roads and avenues have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of the national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look.

Special stalls have also been set up in markets selling Independence Day related items including badges, flags and dresses. National songs are echoing in each nook and corner.

A host of events including seminars, conferences, lectures, debates, speech contests, exhibitions, quiz competitions, stage dramas and ‘Mushairas’ are being arranged by different organizations in connection with the day.