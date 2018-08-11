‘Declare NCHD sole agency of non-formal education’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh on Friday said the National Commission for Human Development (NCDH) should be declared as primary and sole agency of non-formal education.

During a visit to the NCHD National Training Institute premises here, the minister said education played an essential role in improving the people's lives by enabling economic security, good health and enriches societies by building human capital, fostering cultural identity, tolerance, and promoting civic participation.

"It is our religious duty to learn in line with the saying of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Training in non-formal Education has been neglected part of our society and it is a welcome and appreciable step that the National Commission for Human Development has established first National Training Institute for NFE and Literacy. The training of Master Trainers in NTI will enable us to make valuable addition to enhancement of literacy, skill development and empowerment of neglected section of society especially women,” he said.

NCHD Chairperson Razina Alam Khan briefed the minister regarding revision of Literacy Curriculum by NTI experts and other stakeholders.

"We can create a ripple effect if we ensure that children have access to a quality education that is rooted in gender equality. A well developed curriculum and well equipped teacher are the main ingredients for quality education," she said.

She said curriculum should reflect the learning needs covering their literacy skills as well as life skills so that they could be benefited in a real manner.

"The adult illiterates will only be attracted to literacy program if they can bring a change to their livelihood. There is a need for observing care and hard work in “definition of literacy” which she observed is highly sensitive affair.

Keeping in view past experiences and future requirements, the definition should be evolved immediately," she said.

The minister said keeping in view all the circumstances we should focus on languages (mother tongue) and mathematics.

"Vocational and technical skills should also be a part of this curriculum along with contents covering mother and child health care, up-bringing and character building, social values, roles and responsibilities towards building a nation and especially our history," he said.

He said after finalising the curriculum guiding principles should also be developed for delivery of these topics to learners.

"There should be a strong mechanism for the assessment of learning mile stones, which will be required for the certification and accreditation purpose, this revised curriculum should be complete resource pack covering all the aspects," he said.

The Minister appreciated the working of NTI experts and role of NCHD for the promotion of literacy and non-formal education.