Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Editorial

August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi-Canadian tensions

The relationship between the West and Saudi Arabia has always been a hypocritical one. Even as Western countries arm the kingdom to the teeth, they regularly criticise the monarchy for its human rights abuses. The war in Yemen, where the Saudi-West combine is seen to be responsible for one of the greatest humanitarian crises in the world, is a perfect example of this transactional relationship. Now, however, Saudi Arabia seems to be changing the terms of the partnership. The statement by the Canadian foreign affairs ministry calling for the release of imprisoned human rights activists in Saudi Arabia has drawn a startlingly aggressive response from the Saudis. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expelled the Canadian ambassador from Riyadh, recalled the Saudi own ambassador from Ottawa and is now withdrawing all Saudi patients who were receiving treatment in Canada as well as Saudi medical students studying in the country. Trade between Canada and Saudi Arabia is about $4 billion a year – a relative pittance for both countries. Prince Salman’s aim appears to be to send a warning signal to more important trading partners like the US and the European Union that he will no longer accept any criticism of his country’s human rights record. This is also a domestic power play as he tries to shore up support at home with his nationalist rhetoric and actions.

When King Salman chose the crown prince as his successor last year he was feted in the West as a reformer. His talk of liberalising the kingdom and the decision to lift the ban on women driving won him gushing praise. Even his so-called anti-corruption drive, where opponents to his rule were arrested, was lauded. The reality has turned out to be far different. Dissent is tolerated even less than his predecessors. Saudi Arabia’s issues with Canada mirror the actions taken against Qatar, against whom a blockade is still in place – a blockade cheered on by the US and other Western countries. For them to now complain that they are the targets of similar punitive measures underlines how sanctimonious they have always been when it comes to Saudi Arabia. There is every chance that Canada and the Saudis will eventually patch things up but the gauntlet has been thrown by the Saudi crown prince: either stay silent about the kingdom’s internal affairs or face the consequences.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan