Sindh Bank Board approves merger of Summit Bank into Sindh Bank

The Board of Directors of Sindh Bank in their meeting held on August 10, 2018 approved the swap ratio of 1:8.37 i.e. one share of Sindh Bank will be equal to 8.37 shares of Summit Bank. This swap price will be presented to the shareholders in EOGM and Sindh Cabinet Committee for their respective approvals. After that, both the Banks will approach the Honorable Supreme Court for clearance and then to The State Bank of Pakistan for their review.***