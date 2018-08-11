Oil tanker set on fire near Kathore, driver critical

KATHORE: Unidentified suspects set an oil tanker on fire near Kathore Friday, critically injuring its driver, Geo News reported.

According to reports, the oil tanker was set on fire by unidentified culprits who allegedly used flammable substances to torch the vehicle. The driver of the tanker suffered burns to over 90 percent of his body and remains in critical condition at a hospital, the tanker owner said. Babar Ismail, the head of Oil Tankers Contractors Association, said owing to safety concerns the oil supply has been stopped for the time being. Meanwhile, Malir SSP Munir Sheikh said an investigation has been launched into the incident, and assistance has been sought from a bomb disposal squad.