Baby among 3 killed as Israel strikes Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM: A baby and her pregnant mother were among three Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza overnight Wednesday, officials said, as the Jewish state struck a series of targets in Gaza Strip.

Enas Khammash, 23, and her 18-month daughter Bayan were killed in an airstrike in Jafarawi in central Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas controlled strip said, while her husband was injured. The ministry said Enas was also pregnant.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident, but said it had struck around 100 "military targets" belonging to Hamas in the strip. "The Israeli strike was conducted in response to the rockets launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory over the course of the evening and night," it said in a statement. It said the targets "included manufacturing facilities, training complexes and advanced weapons and capability sites" belonging to Hamas.

Smoke plumes could be seen rising from Gaza City Wednesday evening. A Hamas militant was killed in one strike, with at least 12 others injured, the health ministry in Gaza said. The strikes came after dozens of rockets were launched from the coastal enclave towards Israel late Wednesday.

The country´s Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted 11 of the roughly 70 launches, the army said, while most of the others landed in open areas. At least two hit the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza´s northern border, police and the army said.