Pir Qutab Ali declared winner

TOBA TEK SINGH: Returning Officer of PP-123 Shahwar Amin has declared PML-N candidate Pir Qutab Ali Baba as winner. According to Form-49 issued by the RO, Pir Qutab Ali Baba got 53,122 votes and defeated Sonia Ali Raza who bagged 53,105 votes.