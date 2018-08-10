Marriage hall collapses

PAKPATTAN: A double-storey marriage hall collapsed on Thursday. A marriage hall at Mohalla Noori collapsed when 15 workers were present at the roof of the hall. Luckily all workers remained unhurt. Reportedly, a marriage ceremony was to be held in the marriage hall on Thursday. TMO Municipal Committee Pakpattan told reporters that the marriage hall Mashallah was constructed one year ago and its owner constructed the second storey without any approval from the relevant department.

FAKE CHEQUE CASE: A man was booked on charges of a fake cheque case. Accused Ejaz of Shamasabad had gotten Rs 700,000 from Yasar of Chak 143/EB and issued him a cheque that bounced. Police have registered a case.

BODY FOUND: City police Thursday found a dead body of a man near the graveyard of Pir Sultan, Pakpattan. The police removed the body of drug addict Amanat Ali to hospital for an autopsy.