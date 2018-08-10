Two electrocuted in separate incidents

LAHORE: Two persons were electrocuted while another received burns in different incidents in the provincial metropolis on Thursday. Police have handed over the bodies to the families after completing legal formalities and shifted the injured person to hospital. In Nawab Town police limits, Nauman and Waqas, residents of Ali Razaabad, were busy in shifting an almirah on the upper storey of a house when it touch high voltage live wires. As a result, both received severe electric shocks. They were rushed to hospital where the doctors pronounced Waqas dead. The treatment of Nauman is underway. Separately in Kahna, a 20-year-old labourer identified as Ansar, a resident of Multan, received electric shocks while plugging in an electric-shoe in an under construction house in a local housing society. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police informed the family, who reached Lahore and took the body back for burial.