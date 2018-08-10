‘Missing’ man found from actress’ house

LAHORE: A man, who went missing eight days back in Naseerabad, was found from the house of stage actress Madiha Shah under suspicious circumstance on Thursday. Police have been investigating the issue. Ahmad went missing from Makkah Colony eight days back. On Thursday, his friends pointed out that he was at the home of the actress. Police recovered him from there. The victim’s brother alleged that Madiha Shah used to provide drugs to him. However, Madiha said she was in Karachi and had reached back two days back. He had worked at her home for six months earlier and now once again his family demanded money from her but she refused.