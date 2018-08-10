Fri August 10, 2018
Asim Yasin
August 10, 2018

PPP wants Imran to form govt, fulfil promises: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that his party wanted to give opportunity to Imran Khan to form government and to fulfill his promises made with the people. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed political maturity buy making announcement just after the elections that the PPP will play its role of vibrant opposition,” he said while talking to newsmen here Thursday. Syed Khursheed Shah said that there would be no change through cosmetic announcements of not using the Prime Minister House or governor houses as the real task is to serve the people and fulfill the promises which were made with the people. “We have been hearing such cosmetic announcements in the past but these announcements have not brought any change for the people,” he said. Senior PPP leader said despite rigging in the election, the democratic system is moving in right direction just because of the political thinking of the PPP which wanted to strengthen the democratic system and Parliament. “We in previous tenure supported the democratic system due to which the PML-N completed its constitutional tenure and we will also in future continue to do the parliamentary politics with positive political thinking and will not allow to derail the democratic system,” he said. The senior PPP leader said in his 30 years of parliamentary politics, he learnt politics of patience and balance and he will continue to take the positive thinking and positive attitude in politics.

Syed Khursheed Shah said there was a difference between the electoral and parliamentary politics and the political parties made the political compromises according to political situations. “We believe in the politics of the issues and wanted that the respect should be given to democracy and Parliament as public opinion be expressed through democracy while the steps be taken for the development of the country and nation through Parliament.

