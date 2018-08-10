City Gym victorious in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: City Gymkhana entered the next round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Khurram Gymkhana by 50 runs at the Township Albilal Cricket Ground.Scores: City Gymkhana 142 all out in 19.5 overs (Sohail Ahmed 33, Sheroz Khan 14, Saud Akhter 19, Jahangir Mirza 17, Asif Ali Zaidi 19, Imtiaz 3/14, Tahir 2/22, Saif 2/19, Saleem). Khurram Gymkhana 92 all out in 18.2 overs (Mujahid 18, Imtiaz 15, Farooq Saleem 13, Asif 2/18, Jamshaid 2/16, Shahid Nazir 2/25, Saud Akhter 2/11).