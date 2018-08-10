City Gym victorious in Yasin Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: City Gymkhana entered the next round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Khurram Gymkhana by 50 runs at the Township Albilal Cricket Ground.Scores: City Gymkhana 142 all out in 19.5 overs (Sohail Ahmed 33, Sheroz Khan 14, Saud Akhter 19, Jahangir Mirza 17, Asif Ali Zaidi 19, Imtiaz 3/14, Tahir 2/22, Saif 2/19, Saleem). Khurram Gymkhana 92 all out in 18.2 overs (Mujahid 18, Imtiaz 15, Farooq Saleem 13, Asif 2/18, Jamshaid 2/16, Shahid Nazir 2/25, Saud Akhter 2/11).
LAHORE: City Gymkhana entered the next round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Khurram Gymkhana by 50 runs at the Township Albilal Cricket Ground.Scores: City Gymkhana 142 all out in 19.5 overs (Sohail Ahmed 33, Sheroz Khan 14, Saud Akhter 19, Jahangir Mirza 17, Asif Ali Zaidi 19, Imtiaz 3/14, Tahir 2/22, Saif 2/19, Saleem). Khurram Gymkhana 92 all out in 18.2 overs (Mujahid 18, Imtiaz 15, Farooq Saleem 13, Asif 2/18, Jamshaid 2/16, Shahid Nazir 2/25, Saud Akhter 2/11).
Comments