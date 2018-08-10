Assange considering offer to appear before US Senate committee

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy for six years, is considering an offer to appear before the US Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, his lawyer said on Thursday. “The US Senate Select Committee request confirms their interest in hearing from Mr Assange,” lawyer Jennifer Robinson said in a statement. “The inquiry has asked for him to appear in person at a mutually agreeable time and place. We are seriously considering the offer but must ensure Mr Assange’s protection is guaranteed.” On Wednesday, WikiLeaks published a letter which it said was from the committee, asking Assange to make himself available to appear for a closed interview.