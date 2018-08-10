Play areas set up in Mohmand schools

PESHAWAR: The administration of Mohmand tribal district has set up ‘Play Areas’ in selected schools for use as a source of entertainment for children of the same school during daytime.

Also, the facilities would be used by children both males (up to 12 years) and women of the adjoining areas in the afternoon as community parks, said a press release.

The funding for this activity has been generated on a self-help basis and through voluntary contributions of some of the locals and administration staff. The release said that it was due to resource constraints that only 10 play area parks could be set up in the first phase.

It said these parks would provide a much needed space for physical activities to the children and social space to women in the tribal society of the newly merged district of Mohmand.