Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Media role in highlighting malnutrition impacts urged

PESHAWAR: The role of the media was termed key to highlight impacts of malnutrition and create awareness among the people to consume nutrients rich food.

The Scaling Up Civil Society Alliance Pakistan (SUNCSA) and Nutrition International in collaboration with the United Rural Development Organisation (URDO), Peshawar had organised the session to highlight the importance of nutrition and impacts of malnutrition.

Chief Health/SUNCSA focal Point Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kashif Nazeer was the chief guest. Zaheer Khattak for SUNCSA, Pakistan, and head of United Rural Development organisation and journalists attended the event.

Kashif Nazeer highlighted the importance of media’s role and initiatives taken by the provincial government for implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Multi-sectoral Integrated Nutrition Strategy launched in December 2014 and progress made for addressing the malnutrition. He said the SUNCSA was a network of over 150 civil society organisations working for the promotion of nutrition and improving the nutrition indicators.

Sharing the status of malnutrition in the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aliya Habib, coordinator for SUNCSA Pakistan, said the stunting rate in children below five years of age in the province was 47.8 percent and 43.7 percent in country (10 million children).

She said women also suffered from malnutrition, adding 50 percent suffering from anemia and 46 percent from iron deficiencies.

The speaker said that the vitamin deficiency in mothers was also very high, adding vitamin-A deficiency in mothers was 45 percent, vitamin-D 70 percent, calcium-50 and zinc 40 percent.

She said that lack of knowledge about the quantity of vitamins in food items, poverty, food insecurity, inadequate access to water, poor women education, etc were among the key factors in malnutrition among mothers and children.

The participants expressed the resolve to play own role in highlighting the issue and creating awareness among the people about the impacts of malnutrition.

Later, the media persons gave suggestions to highlight the issue of malnutrition in an effective manner.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan