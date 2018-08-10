Fri August 10, 2018
Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 10, 2018

Services of long-serving employee eulogised

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Jan Muhammad and other police officers have appreciated the services rendered by administration officer, Muhammad Iqbal Nasir, who is retiring after serving the police department for 37 years.

An event was arranged on the retirement of admin officer, Muhammad Iqbal Nisar, to pay tributes and highlight the services, he rendered during his job.

The event was also attended by AIG Operations Abdul Qadir Qamar, AIG Establishment Kamran Adil, SSP CTF Muhammad Ameen Bukhari, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid, SSP (Operation) Najeeb-ur- Rehman Bugvi, SSP (Headquarters) Hassan Iqbal, and SP (Headquarters) Sumaira Azam.

Muhammad Iqbal Nasir had joined service in 1981 and served the police department for 37 years. He also served at central police office special branch, SSP operations office.

Jan Muhammad said that it is big day for Muhammad Iqbal Nasir as he is retiring from the police after serving the police department 37 years. ”Today you are going from the department after earning lots of respect due to honesty, hard work and dedication,” he added.

He said that Muhammad Iqbal Nasir was professional and always fulfilled the assignment given by his seniors. The services of Muhammad Iqbal Nasir will be remembered for ever. The police officers have also appreciated the services of Muhammad Iqbal Nasir. On behalf of Islamabad police, gifts were given to Muhammad Iqbal Nasir.

