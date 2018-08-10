Joint efforts for peace stressed

LAHORE: Local government representatives, civil society, youths and media should work collectively in order to eradicate extremism, terrorism and rising poverty and to establish peace in the country.

These views were expressed by the speakers at “Lessons learned and networking conference”, organised by a consultancy at a local hotel here Thursday. According to a press release issued here Thursday, the conference was attended by 120 members from different parts of the country, including local government representatives, members of civil society, youth and media persons.

They said that the country’s future was in hands of the youth so the government should encourage young professionals’ inclusion in the decision-making process. Farhan Khalid said the main objective of the event was to encourage local representatives, youths and media to work together to counter violence and extremism in the country. “The goal was to counter violent extremism by strengthening the capacity of local institutions to implement long-term Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) interventions through cooperative action”, he said.

The participants highlighted the role of local government officials, media and civil society in countering violence and extremism and establishing peace within their communities.

LGH workshop: A three-day workshop has been started in the Gynae Department of the Lahore General Hospital in which medical experts and professors from all over the country participated and delivered lectures regarding latest research and development. They called upon the under-training doctors to keep themselves updated with the modern methods of treatment.

According to a press release, Ameer-ud-din Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that the training would create mutual understanding between students and examiners so as to enable the students to appear in the examinations confidently. He said the workshop was very useful and it would improve the student’s results.