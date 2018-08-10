Jinnah’s vision

Soon after it gained independence, Pakistan had two great losses: the death of its founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the assassination of its prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan. It is unfortunate that the majority of leaders that came into power after Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan adopted a luxurious lifestyle and didn’t pay attention to the menace of corruption. Our leaders became ambitious to compete with the affluent class and abandoned Jinnah’s views.

As a result, corruption spread in all segments of life – from politicians to government servants to business of all sizes. People in power and those holding wealth have many resources to find ways to amass more wealth through any means possible. The rich and famous now enter politics to enhance and protect their wealth. This has literally buried Jinnah’s pledge to root out corruption.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad