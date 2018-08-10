MSL 3rd edition to have third umpires

KARACHI: The matches in the third edition of Memon Super League (MSL) starting in Karachi in the last week of August will have third umpires for the first time.

The league will be played from late August till October at grounds of Rashid Latif Academy and Moin Khan Academy, and at TMC Ground. All matches will be played under floodlights. The auction draft had more than 300 players out of whom 140 were selected through a bidding system to play the league.

Audience of the launching ceremony was informed that the idea behind the MSL was to motivate youth of the Memon community in particular and that of Karachi in general to adopt healthy sporting activities.It was said on the occasion that after famous Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, no one belonging to Memon community has been selected to represent Pakistan.

In his presentation to the audience, MSL Director Tayyab Balagamwala said that seven teams would participate in the league.He said that every team would comprise 20 players out of whom 14 would be from the Memon community.

In every match, each side will comprise 12 players, nine of them from the Memon community. Man of the match will be awarded a return air ticket of Dubai besides Rs5,000.Speaking on the occasion, prominent businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedi said that that in the coming years, he would also become one of the main sponsors of the MSL.

Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim said that by all means the MSL would go a long way in promoting cricket.Majyd Aziz, president of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, said that the MSL showed the passion of young Memon businessmen who desire to promote cricket. “The advent of the 3rd season is proof positive that MSL is here to stay. At the same time, it is imperative that Pakistan regain its lost glory in hockey. I hope the young Memon businessmen will organise a similar hockey league,” said Aziz.