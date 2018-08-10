Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

August 10, 2018

MSL 3rd edition to have third umpires

KARACHI: The matches in the third edition of Memon Super League (MSL) starting in Karachi in the last week of August will have third umpires for the first time.

The league will be played from late August till October at grounds of Rashid Latif Academy and Moin Khan Academy, and at TMC Ground. All matches will be played under floodlights. The auction draft had more than 300 players out of whom 140 were selected through a bidding system to play the league.

Audience of the launching ceremony was informed that the idea behind the MSL was to motivate youth of the Memon community in particular and that of Karachi in general to adopt healthy sporting activities.It was said on the occasion that after famous Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, no one belonging to Memon community has been selected to represent Pakistan.

In his presentation to the audience, MSL Director Tayyab Balagamwala said that seven teams would participate in the league.He said that every team would comprise 20 players out of whom 14 would be from the Memon community.

In every match, each side will comprise 12 players, nine of them from the Memon community. Man of the match will be awarded a return air ticket of Dubai besides Rs5,000.Speaking on the occasion, prominent businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedi said that that in the coming years, he would also become one of the main sponsors of the MSL.

Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim said that by all means the MSL would go a long way in promoting cricket.Majyd Aziz, president of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, said that the MSL showed the passion of young Memon businessmen who desire to promote cricket. “The advent of the 3rd season is proof positive that MSL is here to stay. At the same time, it is imperative that Pakistan regain its lost glory in hockey. I hope the young Memon businessmen will organise a similar hockey league,” said Aziz.

'I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon', Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak's Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan

