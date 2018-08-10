Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

P
PPI
August 10, 2018

Share

Essa lauds LLP for Pakistan’s presence in Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Former Pakistan football captain Essa Khan has praised Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) for enabling the country to have its presence in small-sided Socca Football World Cup, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from September 23.

Essa Khan visited Pakistan’s socca football team training in Lahore on Thursday and gave tips to the players training for the tournament.

“It’s a great and exciting experience to play in an international tournament but when you wear national colors, the responsibility is also high. The players should behave well on and off the field and play with sportsman spirit. Always remember abroad that you are ambassadors of Pakistan,” he said to the players.

Pakistan have been placed in Group ‘B’ along with Spain, Russia and Moldova. A total of 32 teams from across the globe will be seen in action during the tournament.Essa said it was a huge achievement for Pakistan to participate in the inaugural edition of Socca World Cup.

He added that participation of Pakistan would encourage youngsters to take up the sport. Essa, who is the assistant coach of Pakistan national team gearing up to feature in Asian Games, wished the team best of luck and added that he would again visit the training camp soon.

'I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon', Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak's Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan