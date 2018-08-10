Essa lauds LLP for Pakistan’s presence in Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Former Pakistan football captain Essa Khan has praised Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) for enabling the country to have its presence in small-sided Socca Football World Cup, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from September 23.

Essa Khan visited Pakistan’s socca football team training in Lahore on Thursday and gave tips to the players training for the tournament.

“It’s a great and exciting experience to play in an international tournament but when you wear national colors, the responsibility is also high. The players should behave well on and off the field and play with sportsman spirit. Always remember abroad that you are ambassadors of Pakistan,” he said to the players.

Pakistan have been placed in Group ‘B’ along with Spain, Russia and Moldova. A total of 32 teams from across the globe will be seen in action during the tournament.Essa said it was a huge achievement for Pakistan to participate in the inaugural edition of Socca World Cup.

He added that participation of Pakistan would encourage youngsters to take up the sport. Essa, who is the assistant coach of Pakistan national team gearing up to feature in Asian Games, wished the team best of luck and added that he would again visit the training camp soon.