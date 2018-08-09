LHC’s notice to federal govt over giving PM protocol to Imran

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court issued notice to federal government on a petition questioning protocol given to PTI chief Imran Khan before taking oath as prime minister.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the petition Wednesday moved by Lawyers Foundation for Justice. Senior lawyer AK Dogar argued that Imran Khan was given the protocol of a prime minister despite that he had not taken oath. He said enjoying such a protocol before taking oath as prime minister was illegal. The cost incurred on the protocol was from the public money, he added.

He asked the court to order the interim government for explaining its position on protocol given to Imran Khan and withdraw the same from him. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Mirza issued notice to the federal government to submit reply. In another case against caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk for using public money on his visit to Swat, the LHC also issued notice to the federal government and sought reply. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was hearing the petition moved by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree.

The petitioner said that caretaker premier visited Swat and used the public funds soon after taking the oath. He alleged that PM Mulk instead of doing his official job visited Swat and enjoyed the protocol. By doing so, he said, the premier had crossed the limit of his powers.

Huge public money was spent on the visit, he added. The lawyer asked the court to order recovery of the public fund used for caretaker premier’s visit.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyer-petitioner, Justice Sheikh issued notice to the federal government and sought reply.