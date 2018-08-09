Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Agencies
August 9, 2018

4 more youths martyred in IHK

SRINAGAR: Four youngsters were martyred in a fresh acts of Indian state terrorism in Held Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the death toll to six over the past two days.

The youths were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army’s 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 9-Para Commandos in the upper reaches of Rafiabad area of the Baramulla district, the Kashmir Media Service reported. Indian forces also used gunship helicopters in the operation. Earlier, an Indian army commando was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Gudoora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday. The troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, sparking clashes in the vicinity. Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Dukhtaran-e-Millat in their separate statements strongly condemned the secret shifting of Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates from Mandoli to notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, without even informing their families and lawyers.

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

