LDA officers to donate two days salary to dams fund

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General (LDA) Amna Imran Khan has said LDA officers of grade 17 and above will donate their two days’ salary to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund while the officials working up to grade 16 will contribute their one day’s salary to the fund.

Meanwhile, LDA has chalked out schedule for Independence Day celebrations. Fireworks will be held at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy, Johar Town and approved private housing schemes in the city on the evening of August13. A concert of national songs will be arranged by Al-Jalil Gardens Housing Scheme, Sharqpur Road, district Sheikhupura on the same evening.

A grand concert of national songs will be held in the evening on August 14 at National Hockey Stadium as well as LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town. Floodlit cricket match will be held at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy while a hockey match will be held at Hockey Stadium at Johar Town. Concerts of national songs will be held in the approved private housing schemes in the city.

transfers: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has posted Abdul Shakoor (PMS/BS-19) as additional director general, headhuarters, LDA. Officials said he has been further directed to look after the work of the posts of additional director general, Housing and additional director general, Urban Planning, till the posting of regular incumbents.

Meanwhile, the additional director general, Abdul Shakoor Rana, has transferred four officers. Kanwal Qayyum, assistant director, working in Directorate of Administration has been transferred and posted as administrative officer-I. Ms Sadaf, assistant director, has been posted as administrative officer-II. Shahzada Jawad Kamran, assistant director, working in the office of Additional Director General (HQ) has been transferred and posted in Administration Directorate as assistant director (Bills). Adnan Shahid, staff officer working in the office of Additional Director General (UP) has been transferred and posted in the office of Additional Director General (HQ), LDA.