Former Nairobi governor arrested

NAIROBI: Kenyan authorities said on Wednesday they arrested a former governor of Nairobi on suspicion of corruption-related crimes. Evans Kidero was one of 11 government officials and businesspeople named by Kenya’s senior prosecutor as "criminally culpable" for mismanaging and embezzling public funds, the prosecutor’s office said on its Twitter feed. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Kidero’s representatives for comment.