Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Editorial

August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fatal allegations

Allegations of blasphemy, even if falsely levelled, can end up being a death sentence for the accused. Even though the state has never carried out a death sentence for blasphemy, scores have been killed by mobs after being accused of blasphemy. In many cases, those accusations turned out to be unfounded. The killing of Sindh-based artist Qutub Rind in Lahore may be yet another example of how blasphemy accusations are used to target the vulnerable. Qutub, who was a student at the National College of Arts, was tortured and murdered after a dispute over rent with his landlord. The landlord, his brother and another accomplice beat Qutub with a rod and pushed him from the third floor of the house. Qutub’s family claim that the murderers accused him of blasphemy and that he had been the victim of a social media campaign. They have also accused the police of covering up the truth behind the murder and pressuring the family to only register the case against one of the three suspects. This is reminiscent of how law-enforcement officials have reacted in the past in such cases. Even if the initial dispute was over rent, it is the duty of the police to fully investigate and take appropriate action rather than immediately deny the family’s claims.

Should it turn out that blasphemy allegations were used to justify killing Qutub – whose work as an artist was concerned with inequality and the caste system – he would be only the latest where such accusations have been used against those who advocate for political and social change. This is reminiscent of the murder of Mashal Khan, a similarly freethinking student who was the subject of a vicious false blasphemy campaign and murdered by a mob because of his activism. There too the authorities tried to downplay the incident and it was only outrage from the public that forced them into action. The problem isn’t restricted to law-enforcement officials. Such accusations have been used as a weapon by politicians and certain sections of the media as well. On social media, anonymous accounts routinely level unsubstantiated allegations of all kinds. The only way to prevent this is by ensuring that those levelling such false charges face punishment. Cyber crime laws too specifically mention punishments for defaming people online and baseless blasphemy accusations are essentially inviting violence on to those who have been accused.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening