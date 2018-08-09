PM takes notice of rape incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday condemned the incident of rape of a woman here in F-9 Park and termed it highly deplorable. Taking notice of media reports appearing in a section of the press about the incident, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to carry out thorough investigation and submit a detailed report on the matter, a press release issued by Press Information Department said.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday condemned the incident of rape of a woman here in F-9 Park and termed it highly deplorable. Taking notice of media reports appearing in a section of the press about the incident, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to carry out thorough investigation and submit a detailed report on the matter, a press release issued by Press Information Department said.
Comments