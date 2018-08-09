Names of Hussain, Hassan put on blacklist

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has put the names of sons of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif — Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz — on the blacklist and blocked their passports on the request of the National Accountability Bureau.

According to sources in the NAB, the NAB has sent a recommendation to the Interior Ministry to put the names of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz on the Exit Control List but the caretaker cabinet so far has not taken any decision on it and subsequently the NAB sent another request to the Directorate of Passport and Immigration to put their names on the blacklist. Last week, on the recommendation of the NAB, the Federal Investigation Authority contacted the Interpol to issue Red Warrant for the arrest of the Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.