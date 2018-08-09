Thu August 09, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

DMCs lack funds to put stray dogs down

The ever-increasing number of stray dogs in the city has become a serious concern and non-governmental organisations (NGO) have protested against dog culling as a means to solve the problem.

The six district municipal corporations are responsible for the killing, however, official sources have said that they do not have the funds to put these dogs down medically. They said they inject medicine into sweets as a result of which the dogs die a painful death. NGOs have spoken out against this procedure and organised protests in posh localities over dog culling. They are of the opinion that other ways should be adopted to address the problem.

Sources from Indus Hospital said that they do not have the resources to treat dog-bites, but, they do have procedures to stop the growth of these stray dogs. Cases pertaining to dog bites are increasing day by day but no proper shots are available for its treatment, they added.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has been reported to have advised people to visit Indus Hospital to seek treatment for dog bite cases despite the hospital claiming they do not have the necessary treatment. He was unavailable for a comment on the matter.

