Alert on Congo virus

LAHORE: Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed has said that Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has issued alert and guidelines on Congo virus to all districts of Punjab.

He said directions for special preventive measures in this regard have also been issued to all field officers. Dr Munir Ahmed requested the citizens to adopt preventive measures to avoid Congo virus. He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting regarding Congo Virus on Tuesday, according to a handout issued here. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Shahnaz Naeem, Director CDC Dr Muhammad Younis, Director Heath Services Dr Saeed, Program officer Livestock Dr Haris and officers from Health Department attended the meeting. In this meeting, Dr Munir Ahmed directed all district officers to raise awareness.