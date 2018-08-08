tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the issue of stagnant water near Karachi’s Matric Board’s office. This situation has created many challenges for commuters.
Roads near the board office are flooded with dirty sewerage water because of which the entire area has been enveloped by a revolting stench. The relevant authorities must take this matter seriously and address it in a timely manner.
Rabia Noor
Karachi
Comments