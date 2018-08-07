CJ takes suo motu notice of torturing a boy

SHEIKHUPURA:​ Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken a suo motu notice against the incident of torture on a 10-year-old boy in Sheikhupura by a prayer leader. Reports of the incident surfaced when a boy was subjected to assault of physical nature at the hands of a ‘Peshimam’ over allegations of stealing money. In addition to that when the father of victim a farmer by profession reached the police station to lodge a complaint against the ‘Peshimam’ the police refused to register a case. According to a press release issued by the SC, the case has been fixed for hearing in an open court whereas Sheikhupura DPO has been ordered to appear before the court.