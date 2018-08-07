Pak student’s services for student union honoured

LONDON: The King’s College London has placed a Pakistani student activist’s picture in its central lobby as commendation for his accomplishment of being elected as the first ever non-European Union president of its student union.

Momin Saqib, who hails from Lahore, last year became the first non-EU president of the King’s College London Student Union (KCLSU) in the 144 years long history of the renowned college to represent 30,000 students locally, nationally and internationally.

Momin Saqib’s term as the student union president comes to an end this month and his picture in the Bush House of the college will stay there in acknowledgement of his services.

Speaking to this scribe, Momin Saqib confirmed that he has also been awarded an honorary lifetime membership by the KCLSU. “It’s the highest honour that the college grants in recognition of my outstanding services for King’s College London. It is a great honour for Pakistan as well where I grew up and was able to learn skills as a student. Pakistanis are doing wonders abroad and making Pakistan proud.”

Throughout his tenure as student leader, Momin has travelled to USA, Australia and Africa representing King’s and developing an international student council that deals with the issues faced by students globally. He has been paid salary for his role. He said that he was recently invited by the Higher Education minister of UK to King’s for a discussion around freedom of expression and the future of higher education in the UK.

Momin said he was able during his one year tenure to speak at the House of Commons where the King’s service strategy was launched. He also gave a TED Talk at King’s about his journey from Pakistan to London and taking interest in student politics. “The best part in Britain is freedom of speech and protest. I have been active throughout and I organised protests and raised voice around global issues such as Rohingya Muslims, Palestine, Muslim Travel ban by Trump and free education. I received full support from my team fellows and my college.

It was due to the support that the union gave me that I was featured in several UK newspapers including The Guardian, The Independent, Buzzfeed and the BBC.”

Momin shared that it was a proud moment for him to have been able to get approval for 345 rooms in the King’s affordable accommodation for all international students who come from lower income backgrounds. “I managed to keep King’s College London open for the first time during Christmas break for all the students who do not go back home and also successfully led a review around freedom of expression on the university campuses.”

Momin said that he will be standing for a senior leadership role for the National Union of Students. He intends to return to Pakistan to join politics upon completion of his studies.