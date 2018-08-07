Tue August 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Pakistan may fail to persuade IMF for bailout: EIU

KARACHI: Pakistan may fail to convince its international lender of last resort International Monetary Fund (IMF) to plug the economy’s widening current account gap, but neighbouring China is likely to help the south Asian country get out of the existing foreign exchange trouble, a top British think-tank said.

Comments

