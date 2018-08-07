IMC launches 1.3L Xli automatic

KARACHI: The most popular variant of Toyota’s flagship Corolla, XLi 1.3 is set to change the auto sector dynamics of Pakistani market with the launch of advanced version with 4 speed automatic (super electronic controlled transmission), dual SRS airbags, immobiliser and many more advanced features, a statement said on Monday.

Indus Motor Company (IMC), makers of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has launched Corolla 1.3L XLi with Automatic transmission. The model is equipped with latest features and specs. The delivery of Xli AT will start from the latter half of this month, nit added.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Corolla is the most loved automobile brand made in Pakistan and we are thankful to the overwhelming appreciation and response of our customers.”

“Toyota had always strived to provide products that satisfy customers and compete in the market. After continuous demand requests and to capitalise on our 1.3L segment, IMC is pleased to announce the introduction of 1.3L XLi Automatic,” he added.