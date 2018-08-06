Askari lauds sacrifices of police martyrs

LAHORE: Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said the police should maintain friendly ties with the people according to the requirements of justice.

Addressing a ceremony held at Al-hamra in connection with Police Martyrs Day, Dr Hasan Askari said, “The martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their official duties are our heroes and there are great objectives behind great sacrifices like martyrdom. Sacrifices and martyrdom are basic ingredients of our national identity.”

The interim chief minister said the nation could not ignore the sacrifices of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peaceful life of the public.

He said incidents of terrorism had reduced considerably due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army and other security institutions, but still this war was continuing. The army, Rangers, police have discharged their duties efficiently by giving sacrifices. “Ignoring the sacrifices of the martyrs is like ignoring our existence”, he said.

He said the Punjab government would cooperate with the Police Department for the help of the families of the martyrs. He said the Punjab government was with the families of police martyrs.

The interim CM said enhancing the performance of the police by providing them with modern technology to face the challenges of security was a praiseworthy act. He said he was hopeful that the police would face the challenges of the security with efficiency.

The uniform of the police represents the confidence of the nation and policemen and officers would never ignore the respect of the uniform, he said. They should always keep it in mind that the common man should feel comfort due to the attitude of police and should not be afraid of them, the CM added. He said the laws were made for the welfare of the people and the people were not for the laws.

Interim ministers Shaukat Javed, Zia Haider Rizwi, Ahmad Waqas Riaz, additional chief secretary, IG Kaleem Imam, CPO BA Nasir, the mother of martyr Caption (r) Mubeen, widow of constable Ramazan, senior police officers and families of police martyrs attended the ceremony. One minute silence was observed on the occasion.