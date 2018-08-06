Illegal animal export permits cancelled in KP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad on Sunday cancelled all illegal permits for exporting animals, vegetables and other items of daily use to Afghanistan.

According to an official handout, he directed all the district administrations to implement his decisions in letter and spirit. The order will remain in force till Eidul Azha. It may be mentioned here that the smuggling of sacrificial animals and other food items adversely affects the locals and leads to a price spiral.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister directed the divisional and district administrations to launch raids both in the open markets and the Haji Camp Peshawar and nab those selling Ahram and other items required by the intending Hujjaj at high rates. The directive said the district administration should be vigilant and watchful by closely monitoring the Haji Camp and even the quality of items in the open markets.

It said Ahram and other items required for the Hujjaj should be available at the reasonable rates. Extra rates and high prices should not be allowed. The chief minister visited the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar to inquire about the health of the persons injured in the Kohat traffic accident. He directed the administration to report to him as to under which law the poor injured were being charged for emergency services and other healthcare facilities.